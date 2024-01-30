NHRC Opens Human Rights And Football Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has inaugurated the human rights and football exhibition at the Old Doha Port within the framework of raising awareness of human rights principles.

HE the NHRC Chairperson Maryam bint Abdullah al-Attiyah said that the exhibits clearly focus on human rights values, equality, non-discrimination, repudiation of violence, as well as values of practicing sports and promoting unity among nations.

The exhibition showcases paintings by Qatari artist Ahmed al-Maadeed, which express art and language easily understood by everyone, in addition to expressing notions that connect the people of the world through societal integration and unity, spreading the spirit of hope and love among them, as well as build the future of football through voluntary collective work, HE al-Attiyah added.

She said that the exhibition was inaugurated for the first time during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament and successfully traversed numerous capitals of the world, starting from the UN headquarters in Geneva, then Algiers within the framework of spreading awareness as widely as possible, in addition to sharing knowledge and expertise with those who curate national human rights institutions and human rights defenders worldwide.

HE al-Attiyah highlighted that the paintings depict expressions that overtly call for the importance of connecting sporting events with sustainable development goals and conserving the environment.

She added that the NHRC's pavilion primarily focuses on the sustainable development goals and environment protection ahead of the convention of the International Conference on Food Justice under the theme From A Human Right Perspective – Challenges of Reality and Future Stakes due on February 6-7.

The conference is aimed at sharing knowledge and expertise, build capacities, and review legislation, policies, plans, and programmes that are relevant to food justice from human rights perspectives, in addition to setting frameworks for human rights workers to be a launching pad for them in the areas of food justice and human rights.

HE al-Attiyah elaborated that the exhibition's paintings broadly express the rights of the vulnerable segments, particularly the rights of people with special needs to work and practice sports.

The official said that the inauguration of the human rights and football exhibition follows the success achieved by the Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition on Human Rights in Islamic Culture that has been hosted at numerous capitals of the world.

The NHRC has also inaugurated the painting of Litaarafu, which means“get to know each other”, at the UN House in Doha.

It is an Arabic calligraphy painting on human rights in the Islamic culture.

