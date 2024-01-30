Ashghal Measures In Place To Support Asian Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has established a framework for the optimal testing and repairs of the dynamic message signs, lane control signs, CCTV and traffic signals in addition to providing the necessary support to implement road closures and diversions and installing directional signs during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 match days.

This is aimed at contributing to the success of the tournament, according to a post shared by Ashghal on its official X account.

Engineer Ahmed al-Kubaisi (pictured), manager of Ashghal's Roads Operation and Maintenance Department, said that teams are working in co-ordination with the relevant entities to carry out the necessary road maintenance and traffic restrictions around stadiums and metro bus stations.

