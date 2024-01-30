Amir, Palestine President Discuss Ceasefire Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with President of the sisterly State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, the regional and global efforts that call for immediate ceasefire and de-escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories, along with the need for the constant delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip to reinforce peace and stability in the region.

This came during a phone call the Amir made Tuesday with the Palestinian president.

At the beginning of the call, the Palestinian president briefed His Highness the Amir on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Abbas thanked and appreciated His Highness the Amir for his unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, lauding Qatar's enduring efforts and positions towards the just cause of Palestine.

