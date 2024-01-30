Good Opportunity To End Gaza Conflict As Talks Make Headway

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani stressed that there is progress in the ongoing negotiations for a hostage- prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel, which could lead to a permanent ceasefire, calling on both parties to take this opportunity to end the war.

26,751 Gazans massacred

Israeli aggression in Gaza has killed at least 26,751 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the territory.

In a discussion session at the Atlantic Council, HE Sheikh Mohamed said that talks were back on track. He said the new proposal has been relayed to Hamas and they are expected to engage positively and constructively in the process. He hoped that both parties would use this opportunity to stop the war and get the hostages back home.Considering the suffering and large-scale destruction in Gaza, Qatar, in its role as mediator, is trying to get a negotiated solution to end the conflict, he said.HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said a framework based on proposals and counter proposals made by Israel and Hamas has been reached to form a reasonable ground for future action.He said Qatar could not say what would be the response of Hamas and as mediator Doha can only facilitate talks butcannot impose anything on either side. "We are using our good offices to connect , to bridge gaps, to put solutions, to come up with some alternatives."HE Sheikh Mohamed said this approach has been successful in reaching an agreement between Hamas and Israel in November. Such mediation also worked in the disputes between the US and Iran, between the US and the Taliban, in addition to reuniting Ukrainian children with their families.Regarding the allegations against some UNRWA employees, HE the Prime Minister said these charges must be investigated, adding, the whole agency cannot be punished because of the act of some employees.In Gaza, humanitarian aid is being used as a weapon leading to starvation and unprecedented suffering, he said adding that even the shelters and safe corridors have been bombed, leaving no safe place for the people of Gaza.