(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle motor market

is estimated to grow by USD 14.49 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.87% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., e Gle Co. Ltd., ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co., GEM motors d.o.o, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG are the key companies.

For more insights on the historical

(2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on power

rating (MPR, HPR, and IPR), type (AC motor and DC motor), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The

MPR segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Mid-power rating (MPR) motors, like the 80kW MPR motor in the Nissan Leaf, are favored in hybrid and low-range pure electric vehicles. Models such as the Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Toyota Prius, and Chevrolet Volt also feature mid-power rating motors. As the demand rises for high-performance EVs and plug-in hybrids, there's an anticipated shift towards high-power rating motors for enhanced acceleration and extended range.

By geography, the global electric vehicle motor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

APAC

is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth

during the forecast period. The growth in the region is driven by increasing EV demand in countries like China, Japan, India, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea. China, particularly, stands out with a significant contribution leading in both EV sales and component production. Despite a slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the APAC region is witnessing a resurgence in

growth.

Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

The increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge are notably driving the

growth.

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, including Tesla and Nissan, are focusing on enhancing battery pack sizes to address range anxiety and attract more customers. Tesla plans to upgrade its battery pack to 100-kilowatt-hour, significantly increasing miles driven from 200 to 380 miles. Nissan is also improving the Leaf model's battery pack to 30 kWh for extended range on a single charge.



Battery performance overview from logs

is the primary trend. The lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets

is the major challenge restricting growth.

Insights on

Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

Electric Vehicle (EV) Motors: Applications

Electric Vehicle (EV) motors play a critical role in the automotive industry's transition towards sustainable transportation. These motors power electric vehicles, which are part of the clean energy and green mobility movement. EV motors leverage electric propulsion and battery-powered technology to drive vehicle electrification and reduce carbon emissions. Their efficiency is crucial for sustainable mobility and the adoption of electric vehicles, supported by advancements in lithium-ion batteries and energy storage systems. As part of the electric drivetrain, EV motors contribute to environmental sustainability and the reduction of carbon emissions in the automotive sector. The growth also

relies on innovations in EV motor technology and powertrain technology, as well as the development of charging infrastructure. Automotive engineering is pivotal in the manufacturing and integration of EV components, leading to electromobility trends and the realization of emissions-free transportation powered by green transportation solutions.

What are the key data covered in this Electric Vehicle Motor Market report?



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth

between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size

and its contribution

on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Electric Vehicle Motor

industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electric Vehicle Motor

companies

