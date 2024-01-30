Match My Makeup Unveils The Top Used Foundation Products Of 2023: Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Takes The Lead

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top 10 most-used Foundations of 2023

Match My Makeup, the pioneering beauty tech platform, releases its 2023 statistics on the most-used foundation gathered from insights from over 5 million users

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Match My Makeup , the pioneering beauty and cosmetics platform, is excited to release its 2023 statistics on the most-used foundation products gathered from insights from over 2 million of its users in 2023. The data unveils intriguing trends and preferences, showcasing the changing landscape of the makeup world.In a surprising twist, Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless foundation claimed the coveted title of the top-used foundation in 2023, narrowly beating out Estee Lauder's Double Wear Stay In Place Foundation.Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk experienced a notable fall in popularity, landing in the 10th spot. This departure from its usual top-ranking position in previous years raises the intriguing question of whether consumers are adjusting their preferences amidst the rise in living costs and inflationary pressures.The rankings, derived from 2 million interactions in the MMM database, for the top-used foundation products of 2023 are as follows:1. Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation- $9.99 USD2. Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Foundation- $49 USD3. MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation- $42 USD4. Fenty Pro Filt'r Longwear Foundation- $40 USD5. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream- $47 USD6. Nars Sheer Glow Foundation- $47 USD7. Nars Radiant Longwear Foundation- $52 USD8. Maybelline Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation- $9.99 USD9. Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer- $31 USD10. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation-$69 USDKey takeaways from the 2023 statistics highlight the popularity of Maybelline products, Fit Me! Matte + Poreless and Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation, often recognized as affordable alternatives to the pricier MAC Studio Fix Fluid and the coveted Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, respectively. Remarkably, these Maybelline alternatives offer consumers a wallet-friendly choice, with a price point of US$9.99 compared to their higher-end counterparts, priced at US$42 and US$69.An additional observation from the 2023 data is the sustained influence of major conglomerates within the beauty industry. L'Oréal emerges as a dominant force, asserting ownership over four of the top-performing products, including Maybelline, IT Cosmetics, and Giorgio Armani. Estee Lauder follows suit with ownership of two renowned brands, Estee Lauder and MAC, while LVMH controls Fenty, Shiseido oversees Nars, and Kose manages Tarte findings emphasize the enduring influence of major players in shaping beauty trends. As for the most popular months to buy foundation? September, followed by November and July.For more information on Match My Makeup and its 2023 foundation statistics, please visitAbout Match My Makeup:Match My Makeup, a product of Ivivaco Pty Ltd, is a pioneering beauty tech company dedicated to helping users discover products that perfectly match their unique skin tones and preferences. The platform utilizes advanced algorithms and machine learning to provide personalized makeup recommendations, becoming a digital makeup advisor and revolutionizing the way individuals discover and choose beauty products.

