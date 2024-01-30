Lenovo Awarded Gold In The Best Corporate Governance And ESG Awards 2023 By HKICPA

(MENAFN- 3BL) January 30, 2023 /3BL/ - Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) has been honored with a Gold Award in the annual Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA).

The awards from HKICPA recognize listed companies and public sector organizations that demonstrated excellence in both corporate governance and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and reporting, while integrating these two elements into their values, strategies and operations. This recognition marks the eleventh consecutive year that the Group has received awards from the HKICPA, demonstrating its long-term commitment to delivering excellence across Corporate Governance and ESG practices and reporting.

According to the judges' report , Lenovo was honored with a Gold award for a number of factors, including its corporate culture, segregation of duties between management and the board, board structure, risk management, ESG disclosures, ESG targets, and use of independent ESG verifications. In particular the report noted:“Lenovo has set and promoted its corporate culture in alignment with its purpose, values and strategy. The company has a high proportion of INEDs on the board, which significantly exceeds the Listing requirements. On the environment front, Lenovo announced its SBTi validated target to reach net-zero GHG emissions target by 2050 and the targets have been set against a base year of FY 2018/19, near term target year of FY 2029/30, and net-zero target year of FY 2049/50.”

For more information or an overview of Lenovo's global sustainability, social impact, and governance practices, please see the latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report published in June 2023.

