CNH's Design Center Wins Four Good Design Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) Product designs from CNH 's global agriculture brands Case IH and New Holland have been honored with four Good Design Awards . Winners of this renowned global prize for design excellence are determined by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd . This edition saw submissions received from over 55 countries.

“Our CNH Design Team is always thrilled to be recognized by the Good Design Awards. The unique talents within this global team are on full display in these designs which include our brands' flagship products and world first electric tractors with autonomous features,” said David Wilkie, Head of Design at CNH.

The Winners

The Case IH Farmall 75C Electric is the brand's first fully electric tractor. The electrification of the iconic Farmall model gave the CNH Design team an opportunity to reimagine it with a brand-new design that evokes its powerful, diesel-equivalent performance and ability to tackle agriculture's toughest jobs.

The Case IH Quadtrac 715 – the world's most powerful tractor – sports a new signature look that suggests its vast technological and performance capabilities, which work in unison to deliver customers greatly increased productivity.

The New Holland CR11 is the brand's next-generation flagship combine. It integrates world-class iron with AI and machine learning to automate tasks and optimize all aspects of harvesting, from maximizing crop value to minimizing fuel usage. It showcases a new design and style for the brand, developed through close collaboration between the CNH Design, Engineering, Product and Brand Marketing teams. The result is iconic: a refreshed design that is stylish yet timeless. The flow of the harvest is underlined on the exterior body panels by the flowing blue line that runs across the combine, highlighting the various functions of the machine.

The New Holland T4 Electric Power all-electric utility tractor features the New Holland Clean Blue color, an illuminated leaf emblem, and signature taillights that mark a clear distinction from the aesthetics of conventional diesel tractors. As a fully battery-powered vehicle, it is the first zero-emission light utility tractor with no internal combustion engine and autonomous features.

Winning the Good Design Award is a testament to CNH's continued recognition for innovative design, in turn encouraging the use of products that contribute to a more sustainable world.