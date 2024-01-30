South Korea Defeat Saudi Arabia On Penalties, Through To Last-Eight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha: South Korea progressed into quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 after defeating Saudi Arabia 4-2 on penalties following a high-octane 1-1 draw at Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
South Korea's Cho Gue-sung cancelled out in the added time of the second half Abdullah Radif's opener to take both sides to a thrilling penalty shootout in which goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-Woo saved two penalties from Sami Al Najei and Abdulrahman Ghareeb.
The two-time champions will play 2015 champions Australia in the last-eight on Saturday.
