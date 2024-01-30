Turkish Symposium At Expo Doha Reviews Investment In Food Agriculture, Industries In Turkiye

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye on Tuesday organized a symposium on the investment opportunities in food agriculture and industries in Turkiye at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy in the State of Qatar.

The symposium discussed a myriad of investment opportunities in agriculture and food in Turkiye, along with their advantages, especially with respect to the high population density that constitutes an environment conducive for businesses and the country's location that garners the interest of companies that desire to tap into numerous critical markets worldwide.

In this framework, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar HE Dr. Mustafa Goksu affirmed that the Turkish-Qatari relationships are constantly evolving and thriving, highlighting that the embassy has a professional team specialized in investment and trade fields for the service of the Qatari and Turkish businesspeople, alongside commercial attaches.

The Turkish embassy in Doha will continue holding such a type of events that aim to introduce multiple investment opportunities in Turkiye, HE Dr. Mustafa Goksu said, thanking and appreciating the curators of Expo 2023 Doha for hosting such types of critical events.

The symposium broadly highlighted an array of ideas pertinent to state-of-the-art agricultural practices and implementation mechanisms, such as the projects of Geothermal Greenhouse and the City Farm. The event presented an overreaching and in-depth analysis of investment opportunities in agricultural foods in the Republic of Turkiye.

The Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye is considered the official Turkish organization to promote investment opportunities for the global business community and help investors before and during their entry to Turkiye. The office constitutes a reference point for global investors, as well as a focal point for all institutions operating in drawing and encouraging investment.