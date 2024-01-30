'Not Picnic, Or Tourist Spot': Madras HC Bars Non-Hindus From Entering Tamil Nadu Temples Beyond Flagpole

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu HR&CE department to install boards in all Hindu temples stating non-Hindus were not permitted beyond the 'Kodimaram' (flagpole) area in the respective shrines and said Hindus also have fundamental right to profess and practice their religion, news agency PTI has reported.

