Fighter Box-Office Day 6: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Witness Massive Drop

Siddharth Anand directed 'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan had a massive opening. But the first Monday after release showed massive fall in it's collection. The following day it dropped a bit more. Here's how much the film collected so far

Siddharth Anand directed 'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan had a massive opening. But had a massive fall on the first two weekdays

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter made a solid debut at the domestic box office, opening at Rs 22.5 crore on its first day

The film's box office numbers saw a significant increase over weekend, with earnings of Rs 39.5 crore, Rs 27.5 crore, and Rs 29 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively

Fighter swiftly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just five days of its release, showcasing a strong initial response from audiences across the country

Despite the promising start, the film experienced a notable dip on its first Monday, recording a drop of around 70% and collecting only Rs 8 crore

Fighter earnings dropped further with earning of 7.76 crore according to early estimates by Sacnilk

Fighter's Monday dip surpassed the declines seen in Siddharth Anand's earlier films, War and Pathaan, with a substantial drop in box office earnings

Fighter stands at Rs 137.34 crore after six days, it lags behind the opening weekend performances of War and Pathaan, which earned over Rs 166 crore, Rs 280.75 crore, respectively

Despite the decline, Fighter still holds potential for recovery as there are no major film releases lined up in the upcoming week, providing an opportunity