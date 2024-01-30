Kerala News LIVE: PC George Likely To Accept BJP Membership Today

The leader of Kerala Janapaksham, PC George, held discussions with the central leadership about accepting the membership of BJP. Janapasha party leaders, including Shaun George, will take a final decision today on accepting BJP membership. It is likely to accept membership in the padayatra led by K Surendran in Kerala.

