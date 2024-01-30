Acme Strengthens Their Service Team In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Acme Intralog has expanded the company's team of service technicians to serve the growing number of regional companies who continue to implement digitalization and automation strategy in their warehouses. Acme has now over 40 service technicians in Saudi Arabia and more than 20 in the UAE to serve their regional customers promptly. Apart from regular maintenance, the team is also specialized in retrofitting and upgrading, wherein they can help customers to prolong the lifespan of their existing automation solutions by bringing it up to speed with the latest standards, with the aim to meet renewed operational goals.

According to Navin Narayan, CEO of Acme Intralog:“Our aim is to redefine the future of warehousing in the region, offering our customers scalable, and efficient solutions that drive innovation and significantly increase operational efficiency and throughput. To ensure the success of this programme, we recognize that our customers also need the support of a skilled maintenance team. With our expanded resources, we can now support them on preservation and repairs, more than ever. Through regular preventative upkeep we can ensure better operational life of warehouse robots, and ensure that maintenance costs will be minimal. And, if at all a machine malfunctions, or there is a threat to the system, our technicians will be ready to take care of it without any delay.”

Acme's team will conduct regular preventive maintenance at individually defined intervals to minimise downtime, reduce cost, and enhance workplace safety. Having equipment managed and maintained by Acme's expert team will maximise the efficiency and effectiveness of the serviced systems over their lifespan.

Wherever retrofitting services are required, the team will analyse the challenges and requirements of the customer's operations, help with the planning for upgrades without operational downtime, agree on timelines and finally handle the implementation and commissioning. Upgrading existing warehousing automation systems help companies to introduce industry 4.0 systems to improve their productivity, accuracy, inventory visibility, reduce operational costs and thus help grow their business. This also ensures that legacy hardware is made up to date to ensure system availability as well as compliance with regard to data security and software version levels.