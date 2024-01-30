ENGIE Solutions Appoints Graham Easton As UAE General Manager

(MENAFN- Mid-East) ENGIE Solutions, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Easton as the new General Manager for the UAE. With over 33 years of experience in operational and business development leadership, Easton brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

In his new position, Easton will oversee profit and loss, business development, health and safety culture development, leadership and people development, and all aspects of human resources. Easton's career is marked by an award-winning record in Customer Relationship Management, Energy Efficient/Green sustainability initiatives, and reducing organizational and operational costs through strategic planning and team development. He has effectively managed financial, operational, and business activities for business units with over 2000 employees, demonstrating his ability to achieve complex performance management measures and extensive energy projects.

His specialized expertise includes managing Hard and Soft facilities management services across various sectors, including retail, public sector, education, commercial, and critical systems environments, including banking, health, and data centers. He has a deep understanding of new retail and process refrigeration technologies, contributing to his success in delivering targeted energy savings.

In his previous role, Easton was instrumental in implementing facilities and asset management strategy for one of the Middle East's largest developers. He spearheaded the development of maintenance strategies focused on equipment reliability, failure reduction, and asset life optimization. Easton also led the implementation of the developer's extensive Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), interfacing with complex IoT inputs and system monitoring.

Ian Harfield, Managing Director, ENGIE Solutions GCC, said,“We are thrilled to welcome Easton to his new role within the ENGIE Solutions team. His extensive experience and proven track record in delivering operational excellence and driving business growth within the energy and integrated facilities management market align perfectly with our commitment to providing sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for our clients. We look forward to the continued success and innovation Easton will bring to our organization.”

Graham Easton stated,“I am truly excited to take on this role and be a part of ENGIE Solutions' transformative journey in the UAE. My enthusiasm stems from a deep-seated belief in the power of sustainable and energy-efficient solutions to meet our clients' needs and positively impact the broader community.”

“As the new General Manager, I will focus on enabling our clients to concentrate on their core activities while we strategically reduce and optimize their operational costs. In doing so, we aim to foster a business environment where sustainability is not just a goal but an integral part of organizational strategy,” he continued.

Easton's appointment is effective January 2024 and will be based in the UAE. ENGIE Solutions anticipates that his leadership and strategic vision will contribute significantly to the company's continued growth and success in the energy and facilities management sector.