SOON Nobby X True Izakaya's Menu Now Exclusively Available On Deliveroo

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Located in JLT, the eclectic SOON Nobby x True Izakaya has teamed up with Deliveroo to bring the vibrant flavours of its Japanese cuisine straight to their customer's doorsteps. The modern izakaya spot is also offering customers AED 50 off on the first order with a minimum spend of AED 100 which can be redeemed with the promo code“SOON50”, valid for two weeks.

Fashioned after their restaurant menu, SOON Nobby x True Izakaya's menu on Deliveroo brings an array of traditional Japanese dishes infused with a modern take. Whether it's a craving for sushi, small and large plates or desserts, the enticing menu is just a click away and ready to be enjoyed by customers in the comfort of their own homes.

Sushi lovers can relish an expansive sushi selection along with the Chef's special selection of Nigiri or opt for small plates such as BBQ Spicy Edamame, Spinach Ohitashi, Chicken Katsu Sando and more. The main course features signature meat dishes such as the Charred Beef Short Ribs, BBQ Beef Tongue, Lamb Neck 'Kakuni' and Crispy Lamb Ribs. The menu also caters carb lovers with rice and noodle dishes such as the SOON fried rice, Shirataki Noodles, Mud Crab Udon, Wok tossed Chicken or Shrimp noodles and Chicken/Shrimp Fried Rice. The restaurant's classic business lunch called the“Teishoku Lunch” featuring complimentary edamame, a starter, a choice of main course from 4 dishes and a side dish, will also be available on the app.

Customers with a sweet tooth can indulge in crowd-favourite desserts including the Matcha Millecrepe with strawberry and white chocolate crème, creamy Japanese Cake Roll filled with yuzu marshmallow and crème, and SOON Cassette, with of Nama chocolate mousse, miso caramel and Adzuki Bean Brownie.

Price/Offer: Get AED 50 off on first order using promo code“SOON50”. It is valid for two weeks and can be applied on first order with a minimum spend of AED 100.

Note: Minimum order of AED 20 in general with a delivery charge of AED 7. Delivery is available in the Deliveroo radius and is available for delivery daily from 12pm to 10:45pm.

To place an order please download the Deliveroo app or click here.

For reservations at the restaurant, please contact +971 55 434 0575 or email ...