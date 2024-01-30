Dubai Chambers Hosts Two Legal Awareness Workshops To Empower The Local Business Community

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted two legal workshops

focusing on corporate legal structuring trends and the impact of Corporate Tax on

small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). The interactive workshops attracted 78

participants from businesses operating across diverse economic sectors.

The first of the two sessions was hosted at Dubai Chambers' headquarters in

partnership with Clyde & Co. Held under the title 'Doing Business in the UAE: Key

Considerations in Legal Structuring and Restructuring,' the workshop examined

various aspects of corporate structures across different industries, together with

recent structuring trends. The interactive session also shed light on the options

available for establishing companies in the UAE and explored the legal forms of

commercial entities such as family businesses, with a focus on the requirements of

specific sectors including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, technology, and logistics.

The second workshop was hosted online in cooperation with MASAR Chartered

Accountants. The Arabic language webinar titled 'Corporate Tax and its Impact on

Small and Medium-sized Companies' addressed issues surrounding Corporate Tax

legislation. Participants were provided essential information on the key adjustments

required for 2024 financial statements to align with the Corporate Tax regime, as

well as effective methods to manage and prepare corporate accounts professionally.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai

Chambers, commented:“The regular legal workshops organised by Dubai

Chambers offer clear insights on key issues affecting companies and form an

important part of our efforts to enhance Dubai's favourable business environment.

Ensuring businesses are kept fully informed about important regulatory changes

contributes to the development of the private sector by enhancing the

competitiveness of local companies, supporting growth and development throughout

all sectors of the economy.”

As the engine of Dubai's economic development, Dubai Chambers plays a crucial

role in facilitating and improving the ease of doing business in Dubai while delivering

value-added services. The organisation serves as a bridge connecting Dubai's

dynamic business community with the government and acts as a powerful advocate

for the emirate's business interests.