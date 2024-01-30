Dubai Chambers Hosts Two Legal Awareness Workshops To Empower The Local Business Community

(MENAFN- Mid-East)
Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“The regular legal workshops organised by
Dubai Chambers offer clear insights on key issues affecting companies and
form an important part of our efforts to enhance Dubai's favourable business
environment.” The first of the two workshops focused on legal structuring, while the second
explored the implications of Corporate Tax for SMEs operating in the emirate.
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted two legal workshops
focusing on corporate legal structuring trends and the impact of Corporate Tax on
small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). The interactive workshops attracted 78
participants from businesses operating across diverse economic sectors.
The first of the two sessions was hosted at Dubai Chambers' headquarters in
partnership with Clyde & Co. Held under the title 'Doing Business in the UAE: Key
Considerations in Legal Structuring and Restructuring,' the workshop examined
various aspects of corporate structures across different industries, together with
recent structuring trends. The interactive session also shed light on the options
available for establishing companies in the UAE and explored the legal forms of
commercial entities such as family businesses, with a focus on the requirements of
specific sectors including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, technology, and logistics.
The second workshop was hosted online in cooperation with MASAR Chartered
Accountants. The Arabic language webinar titled 'Corporate Tax and its Impact on
Small and Medium-sized Companies' addressed issues surrounding Corporate Tax
legislation. Participants were provided essential information on the key adjustments
required for 2024 financial statements to align with the Corporate Tax regime, as
well as effective methods to manage and prepare corporate accounts professionally.
His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai
Chambers, commented:“The regular legal workshops organised by Dubai
Chambers offer clear insights on key issues affecting companies and form an
important part of our efforts to enhance Dubai's favourable business environment.
Ensuring businesses are kept fully informed about important regulatory changes
contributes to the development of the private sector by enhancing the
competitiveness of local companies, supporting growth and development throughout
all sectors of the economy.”
As the engine of Dubai's economic development, Dubai Chambers plays a crucial
role in facilitating and improving the ease of doing business in Dubai while delivering
value-added services. The organisation serves as a bridge connecting Dubai's
dynamic business community with the government and acts as a powerful advocate
for the emirate's business interests.
MENAFN30012024005446012082ID1107789339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.