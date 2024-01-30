Dry Shampoo Market: 33% Of Market Growth Is Expected In North America By 2027 - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dry shampoo market

is estimated to grow by USD 1.90 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. It has gained popularity among fashion-conscious consumers in North America, particularly in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Consumers, especially millennials, appreciate the instant results and various benefits, such as preventing dandruff and facilitating easy hair styling. The region

is expected to grow with increased online platform usage for personal care product purchases and rising awareness and adoption of such products in evolving hair care routines.

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dry Shampoo Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on

Product (Regular dry shampoo, and Natural

and organic dry shampoo), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The

regular dry shampoo segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Dry shampoos, known for their convenience and quick results, are gaining popularity, especially among individuals with active lifestyles. These products, containing oil-absorbing chemicals, enhance hair volume and freshness. Increasing consumer awareness about their instant benefits, including scent and immediate styling effects, is anticipated to boost sales. Additionally, the growing use in salons and beauty parlors contributes to the segment's expansion.

Insights on the

contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Product innovation leading to product premiumization is a key factor driving growth.

Dry shampoos, a water-free hair care innovation suitable for all hair types, offer a fresh appearance by removing scalp and hair oils. Their popularity stems from addressing concerns about daily shampooing damage, preserving natural oils, and enhancing hair volume. Available in spray and powder forms, organic options with natural ingredients are also prevalent. Companies focus on multifunctional benefits and tailor products to hair textures, emphasizing innovation to stand out in the market.



The growing adoption of personalized home salon services

is a major trend shaping the growth. The allergic reactions and other harmful effects

are significant challenges restricting growth.

Insights on

Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

A Convenient Haircare Solution

Dry shampoo is a waterless cleansing product that offers quick and convenient hair refreshment and styling without the need for traditional washing. It comes in various forms such as aerosol sprays, powders, and foams, making it travel-friendly and easy to apply. With its ability to absorb excess oil from the scalp and hair, It

promotes

hair hygiene and scalp health, providing a quick fix for oily or greasy hair. It also enhances hair volume and texture, offering salon-quality results at home.

Some formulations are gluten-free and scented, appealing to a wide range of preferences. The

market is witnessing innovation and expansion, with some products even targeting men and pets, reflecting a growing trend in personal grooming and pet care.

What are the key data covered in this report?



CAGR

during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size

and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of companies

