The Acupuncture Legislation Lobbying And Free Clinic Event In Maryland, USA, Was Successfully Concluded.

Legislator Wu,Chao said that Dr. Yang's treatment was very effective.

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On January 24, 2024, the President of the World TCM Development Association and the founder of the Imperial Physician Hall, Lin, Li, along with the honorary president of the association and the royal physician of the Imperial Physician Hall, Shaoming Yang actively organized and participated in a lobbying and free acupuncture clinic event in Maryland. The aim was to promote the legislative process for acupuncture in the United States.Preparation for the event started on January 18, including an important legislative strategy meeting, promotional activities, and the recruitment of acupuncturists, all geared towards garnering more knowledge and support for acupuncture legislation in the U.S. The event took place grandly at the Maryland State Government from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., attracting enthusiastic support from many state legislators. The Maryland Acupuncture Association's volunteers began reception work early in the morning, providing coffee, tea, snacks, and a sumptuous lunch for a smooth event.Acupuncturists demonstrated the outstanding clinical effects of auricular acupuncture, drawing attention from many legislators. Dr. Shaoming Yang presented the significant effects of acupuncture therapy and showcased his unique technique similar to the ancient medical sage Bian Que, diagnosing without inquiry, which intrigued and was highly praised by the legislators.Shaoming Yang is a medical genius who hails from a family renowned for its expertise in both medicine and martial arts. During his time at Tongji Medical College, he had the honor of treating the spouse of Chen Yun, a prominent Chinese national leader. Before reaching the age of 30, Yang was appointed as the private physician to the ruler of Dubai, a role he fulfilled for 18 years. His medical acumen garnered acclaim from international leaders, including the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Minister of Health, and the British royal family. In the surge of globalization, Dr. Shaoming Yang's name has become a symbol of the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine. He represents the profound heritage of China's traditional medicine and has showcased the unique charm and global influence of Chinese medicine by leaving his medical footprint across all five continents and presenting on the international medical stage.Additionally, Dr. Zhao from Australia, a member of the World TCM Development Association, showcased his superb medical skills and patience during the free consultations for the legislators, earning high praise for his professionalism and demeanor.The highlight was Dr. Yang Shaoming's treatment using Qigong massage for legislator Wu Chao, whose immediate positive response was highly acclaimed, with gratitude and appreciation expressed by the legislators, particularly praising Wu Chao for his firm and robust support for acupuncture legislation in the U.S.The event not only achieved inspiring results but also showcased the extraordinary charm of traditional Chinese medicine and the effectiveness of acupuncture treatment. The active participation and contributions of the Maryland Acupuncture Association, the volunteers, and the leaders of the World Federation for the Development of Chinese Medicine, Lin Li and Yang Shaoming, have infused new vitality and momentum into the advancement of acupuncture legislation in the U.S. Their initiatives are expected to further promote the legislative process of acupuncture, bringing health and wellbeing to more patients.The World TCM Development Association , an international non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the global development and spread of Chinese medicine, aims to foster the international development, exchange, and dissemination of traditional Chinese medicine. It unites colleagues worldwide in the field of Chinese medicine to promote and facilitate global communication and cooperation. The association is committed to enhancing global understanding and recognition of the field of Chinese medicine through education, mental health, social charity, environmental protection, and technological innovation, contributing to the development and health of human society globally.

