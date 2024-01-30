Industrial Noise Control Market To Expand, Driven By Innovative Trends And Manufacturing Sector Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Noise Control Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global industrial noise control market is poised for significant expansion through 2028, with the report highlighting substantial growth across Asia-Pacific. This comprehensive research publication integrates an array of data, demonstrating the current and projected state of the market, with a keen focus on innovative noise reduction technologies and strategies for safeguarding the well-being of industrial workers.
Key trends emerging in the industrial noise control sector underscore the adoption of advanced solutions such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and the integration of smart monitoring systems. The incorporation of these state-of-the-art technologies demonstrates industry commitment to reducing workplace noise, enhancing employee productivity, and adhering to stringent noise regulation standards.
With an analysis grounded in robust statistical evidence and forward-looking insights, this report identifies the principal sectors driving market progression. These include vibrant manufacturing activities and escalating mining operations, which necessitate stringent noise control measures to mitigate environmental impact and ensure occupational health and safety.
Major Market Developments
Significant strides in noise control technologies with companies like Silentium leading innovation through ANC technology.
Growth-enabling acquisitions, such as The Stephens Group's procurement of Kinetics Noise Control Inc., are creating formidable entities like Catalyst Acoustics Group within the industry landscape.
In light of these transformative market dynamics, prominent companies within the industrial noise control sphere are making concerted efforts to advance their competitive edge with novel products, including sophisticated lay-in ceiling system solutions.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Sound Seal Inc. Sintesi plc Ventac Co. Ltd. Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG R Kohlhauer GmbH Pyrotek Inc. ArtUSA Industries Inc. KSM Group Shaver Industries Inc. Merford Holding BV REBLOC GmbH Durr Universal Inc. Bbm Akustik Technologies GmbH Technofirst SA Stopson Italiana SpA Total Vibration Solutions Ltd. Kinetics Noise Control Inc. Linder GmbH Classic Soft Trim Inc. Enoise Control Inc. Iac Acoustics Holdings Inc. Noise Barriers LLC Acoustical Solutions Inc. Eckel Industries Industrial Noise Control Inc. Noise Control Engineering LLC Vibro-Acoustics A Swegon Group Company Acoustics First Corporation Acoustical Surfaces Inc. Noise Control Systems Ltd.
