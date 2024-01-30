Recoil Announces Sponsorship Of Spouses Event At Annual Conference Of The National Guard Association Of Kentucky

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recoil Aerospace is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Spouses Event at the Annual Conference of the National Guard Association of Kentucky (NGAKY) and the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of Kentucky (EANGKY). The event is scheduled to take place from February 2nd to February 3rd, 2024, at the Slone Convention Center in Bowling Green, KY.The Spouses Event, which brings together the spouses and significant others of both enlisted and officer members of the National Guard, is a testament to the unwavering support and camaraderie within the military community. Recoil Aerospace is committed to fostering a sense of unity and providing support for our deployed troops and their families, and our sponsorship of this event is a demonstration of that commitment.As part of our sponsorship, Recoil Aerospace will be actively involved in creating care packages for the deployed Kentucky troops. These care packages will contain essential items and heartfelt messages to boost the morale of our brave men and women serving our nation overseas. Furthermore, we will ensure the safe and timely delivery of these care packages to the deployed troops, extending our gratitude and appreciation for their dedicated service.The Spouses Event at the NGAKY and EANGKY Annual Conference is an inclusive gathering that transcends ranks and encourages connections among military families. It provides an invaluable platform for spouses and significant others to share their experiences, support one another, and strengthen the bonds that make the military community so resilient.Recoil Aerospace understands the sacrifices made by our National Guard members and their families and is honored to be a part of this event, dedicated to bringing our community together in support of our deployed troops.About Recoil AerospaceRecoil Aerospace, established in 2008, is a pioneering technology company specializing in advanced aerial firefighting solutions. Recoil is known for its expertise in developing lightweight carbon fiber composite tank solutions, including helicopter Tsunami Wildfire Suppression Tanks and H.A.R.P.S & Oasis internal fluid cargo utility tanks, providing a distinct global strategic advantage in austere, remote, hostile environments. For more information, please visit .

