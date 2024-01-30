US Fighter Jet Crashes Off S.Korea's Western Coast; Pilot Rescued

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 31 (IANS) A US F-16 fighter jet crashed in waters off South Korea's west coast on Wednesday and a pilot was rescued after ejecting from the aircraft, multiple sources said.
The fighter jet fell in waters near Gunsan, 274 km south of Seoul, at around 8:40 a.m., sources familiar with the matter said.
Gunsan is home to the US Air Force's Kunsan Air Base, which operates F-16 aircraft, Yonhap news agency reported.
"The fighter jet crashed into the water and the rescued pilot is safe," the source said, asking for anonymity.
