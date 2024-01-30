(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity Woman Media's INCLUSION MAGAZINE annually highlights DEI leaders and organizations that are at the vanguard of shaping and implementing innovative inclusion efforts across multiple industries. These executives and their organizations are the leading-edge catalysts shaping today's rapidly evolving diversity, equity, and inclusion landscape.

Utilizing data, AI, and pioneering programming, these thought and practice leaders are making a tremendous impact on ensuring inclusion for all and tying inclusion to larger business goals.

Inclusion Magazine's annual issue demonstrates not only the impact of individuals, but the exponential impact when forward-thinking organizations work hand in hand with those leaders. The companies featured have made significant commitments to prioritize inclusion efforts, as they have firsthand experience of the value of this work.

The annual publications spotlight nine outstanding executives and organizations as follow:

Google's, Valeisha Butterfield; IDEAS Supporter, Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole; Wells Fargo's, Krista Phillips; The Executive Leadership's Council, Michael C. Hyster, James, G. Kaiser, and Gale King; Visa's Michelle Gethers; Alliant's, Dr. Denise L. Caleb; Amazon's, Candi Castleberry, Angel Enriquez, LaDavia Drane, Melanie Harrington, Amy Hanscom, Michelle Witherspoon, Kathryn Whyte-Southcombe, and Modupe' Congleton; Sysco's, Adrienne Trimble; and City of Hope's, Angela L. Talton.

This issue also presents invaluable information and insights on the leading DEI thought leadership today. We explore the impact of the 2023 SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action on corporate DEI, the challenges and gains for transgender employees, and how artificial intelligence is remaking DEI practices-and offers a great opportunity.

Publisher & CEO Dr. Sheila Robinson adds "In this issue we address fast-moving events and issues and hear from experts on how they are navigating a wide range of subjects which is so needed. In my talking with DEI professionals, the consensus seems to be that our job is getting harder each year as national and world events impact the walls of our workplace.

In these challenging, sometimes even contentious environments, sharing and hearing from stories such as these in Inclusion Magazines helps us keep the focus on what matters most --- our shared humanity."

