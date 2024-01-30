Engineered Scarcity. Real Burn, Limited Supply, The Rolex Of Projects ERC-20 Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London,UK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No decimal scarce
Engineered scarcity. Real burn that effects the token value and distribution
This is a unique project where the total supply is 4096 and there are 0 decimals, meaning a minimum amount someone can trade is 1 whole token. Tokens cannot be divided into smaller parts, like 0.99, 5.5, 80.33 – it can only be, for example, 1, 5, 80. Scarce is an ecosystem that will partner with many projects and deliver a lot of extras along the way.
NFT's
The Brolex collection is a collection of 4096 stunning watch NFT's of varying traits and rarity. Owning one of these get's you into the Brolex club the hottest private group with insider info and a whole load of perks to enjoy: Win 1 of 12 Rolex watches, Revenue share from decimal pool plus first access and whitelists spots for all upcoming projects that will be launched.
Rolex giveaways!
We are giving away $300k of Rolex watches! 12 in total! With the sales of our NFT's. The one who are lucky enough to mint a top 0.1% rarest will automatically win a Rolex worth $25k or ($20k in ETH, owners of 12 NFT's or more get $25k eth)
Utility
Our utility is being developed, we are building a utility that fits with our scarce theme where that other projects investors can lock their tokens away in our locker providing stability to the other project and a burn of the projects supply making them more scarce too. We are also developing our decimal pools for investors to trade when the price of 1 Scarce becomes to much for some.
These utilities will all lead to burns of SCARCE and generate revenue for marketing and development.
Telegram: @NoDecimalETH
CONTACT: john winston
info at Scarce
MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107789263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.