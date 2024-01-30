(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing Market in Latin America 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The cloud computing market in Latin America is forecasted to grow by USD 18.7 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.32% during the forecast period. The report on the cloud computing market in Latin America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased inclination toward cloud computing for cost-cutting, government initiatives promoting cloud adoption, and increasing adoption of digital transformation in Latin America.

The cloud computing market In Latin America is segmented as below:

By Service



SaaS

IaaS PaaS

By Deployment



Public cloud Private cloud

By Geography

Latin America

This study identifies the increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud computing market growth during the next few years. Also, improving internet connectivity and infrastructure in Latin America and emergence of edge computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cloud computing market covers the following areas:



Cloud computing market sizing In Latin America

Cloud computing market forecast In Latin America Cloud computing market industry analysis in Latin America

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Alphabet

Amazon Inc.

Capgemini Service SAS

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Telefonica SA

VMware Inc. Wipro Ltd.

