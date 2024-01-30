(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The landscaping and gardening services market is forecasted to grow by USD 8,415.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period. The report on the landscaping and gardening services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in landscaping and gardening practices, presence of government initiatives that promote gardening, and increasing demand for outdoor natural aesthetics.

The landscaping and gardening services market is segmented as below:

By Type



Construction and landscape management

Landscape and garden design Gardening maintenance

By End-user



Residential

Commercial and industrial Government and institutional

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa South America

This study identifies the rising demand for smart gardening as one of the prime reasons driving the landscaping and gardening services market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of vertical gardens and increasing demand for xeriscape maintenance services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the landscaping and gardening services market covers the following areas:



Landscaping and gardening services market sizing

Landscaping and gardening services market forecast Landscaping and gardening services market industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd

BrightView Holdings Inc.

Chapel Valley Landscape Co.

CLINTAR

Denison Landscaping

Fox Mowing

Gothic Landscape Inc.

LandCare

Landscape Development Inc.

Lawn Doctor Inc.

Mainscape inc.

MARINA Co.

Ruppert Landscape

SavATree

The Davey Tree Expert Co.

The Scotts Miracle Gro Co.

TruGreen L.P.

U.S. Lawns

Weed Man Yellowstone Landscape

