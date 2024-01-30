Belgian Farmers Block Roads, Protesting Against Rising Costs, EU Environmental Policies

(MENAFN- IANS) Brussels, Jan 31 (IANS) Belgian farmers stopped their tractors on highways and urban motor roads on Tuesday in protest of rising costs, unfair competition and European Union (EU) environmental restrictions.

Other problems include red tape, the inconsistency with the CAP (Common Agricultural Policy), and the green regimen, Xinhua news agency reported.

The farmers' protests have caused major traffic disruption across Belgium, with blockages on access roads to the port of Zeebrugge and significant bottlenecks in the road network.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo met the farmers' unions in Brussels late on Tuesday, and promised to raise the issues with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

De Croo said the concerns will be discussed by Agriculture Ministers in February.

Belgium is now holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

The past weeks have witnessed the farmers' fury in major European countries like Germany and France.

