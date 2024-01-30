Together, Let’S Build For Canada: The Importance Of Contributing To Society

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By David Hu

Advocating for Canada is deeply meaningful to me due to my background as a child from a refugee family, which instilled in me the importance of contributing to society. Now, with the capability to bring technology from Taiwan and Japan to Canada, I am eager to leverage my skills for this purpose and make a significant difference in Canada's technological landscape.

The upcoming election in Canada will focus on critical aspects that impact the country, such as economics, technology, transportation, energy, the environment, diplomacy, and human rights. As we move forward, it is essential to concentrate on the core priorities for Canada.

Related: Together, let's build for Canada

One crucial area of focus is rebuilding or creating a technology supply chain for Canada. This is precisely why I took the initiative to establish the technology corridor in Ontario. We must also address the pressing issue of housing affordability, ensuring that our children can have a promising future.

In the face of geopolitical changes, Canada has a remarkable opportunity to elevate its standing. However, our infrastructure and policies have not kept pace with other countries. We need to attract investment and develop a thriving business environment to drive progress in advanced manufacturing, such as chip supply for our industries.

The road ahead may not promise immediate solutions, but I assure you that steady progress will be made. Let us unite as fellow Canadians on this journey, working together to create a more prosperous and equitable Canada for the generations to come.

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="alignnone wp-image-73916 size-large" src="/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/leads_728-696x102.jpg" alt="" width="696" height="102" srcset="/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/leads_728-696x102.jpg 696w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/01/leads_728-300x44.jpg 300w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/01/leads_728-768x112.jpg 768w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/01/leads_728-150x22.jpg 150w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/01/leads_728.jpg 827w" sizes="(max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px" />

Addressing the challenges of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) requires a collective effort involving cooperation at the regional, provincial, and federal levels. Technology Corridors in Ontario, connected with High-Speed Rail and ensuring sufficient power supply, offer viable solutions to relieve the pressures faced by the region.

Furthermore, the past complaints and issues we face are often the result of inadequate planning from decades ago. It is crucial that we prioritize proper planning and proactive action to prevent future challenges from escalating.

It is essential to address the threats posed by dictatorial countries like China. Their exploitation of our systems and goodwill demands immediate action. Aligning ourselves with other democratic nations is a powerful approach to collectively confront and overcome these challenges.

Together , we can work towards a brighter and more secure future for Canada, leveraging our strengths and values to overcome obstacles and thrive on the global stage.

The post Together, let's build for Canada: The importance of contributing to society appeared first on Caribbean News Global .