BVI Government Invites Feedback On Immigration Policy

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley is inviting members of the public to submit feedback on the proposed Immigration Policy, the BVI government announced Tuesday, January 29, 2024.

In a statement Monday, Premier Wheatley stated:

“Today we unveil the final draft of the government's new Immigration Policy, which is a testament to our collective vision and commitment to the sustainable development of the Territory. This policy is the culmination of extensive consultations across our islands, embodying the voices and aspirations of our people.”

The Premier explained that the policy's foundation is focused on creating a balance between economic growth, cultural integration and social stability. He further stated that the policy will not only recognise the invaluable contributions of immigrants to the Virgin Islands community, but will also safeguard the interests and heritage of Virgin Islanders.

Premier Wheatley said the new Immigration Policy proposes planning and decision-making processes that will inform the sustainable management of statuses granted. He added that a careful analysis of labour market needs, population density, and availability of resources will ensure balanced growth. This approach he said will allow for a more controlled and beneficial immigration process, contributing to the overall well-being and prosperity of the Virgin Islands.

The proposed policy and stakeholder report is now accessible on the government's website. Persons are encouraged to submit their feedback to ... by Friday, February 2.

“The government of the Virgin Islands is committed to the sustainable development of the Territory through the execution of policies and programmes that will contribute to the social and economic progress of the Territory.”



immigration_stakeholders_report immigration_policy_29012024_1

