CASTRIES, St Lucia – In support of the longstanding friendship and unwavering funding for Saint Lucia, the benevolence of Taiwan and ambassador H.E Peter Chia-yen Chen continues the upliftment of socio-economic development in Saint Lucia.

Government projects targeting vulnerable populations

“Taiwan has agreed to support various government projects targeting vulnerable populations to deliver long-term relief and advance our national development agenda,” said the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), in a press release, Tuesday January 30, 2024.

“Taiwan ambassador to Saint Lucia, H.E Peter Chia-yen Chen, on behalf of the Republic of China (Taiwan), donated grant funding to the government of Saint Lucia to support the following initiatives”:



Constituency Development Programme (XCD 2,909,229.07);

The rehabilitation of Human Resource Development Centres (XCD 825,500);

National Disability Policy (XCD 30,000);

Provision of Housing Repairs to the Less Fortunate (XCD 1,344,100); Sports Development Project (XCD 539,830.89).

“And, in the spirit of solidarity as Saint Lucia readies to celebrate Independence 45, Taiwan has made available XCD 53,400 to fund the national fireworks display,” the OPM continued.

National development strategy

According to the OPM declaration: “The government of Saint Lucia and the Republic of China (Taiwan) continue to pursue developmental initiatives and implement programmes that strengthen our human capital, improve public infrastructure and support economic development.”

“The benefits of Saint Lucia's continuing cooperation with Taiwan redound to the development of our people and our communities,” concludes the OPM.

What is Saint Lucia's National Development Strategy and implementation is a recurrent enquiry?

The ethos is primarily to understand and enable investment in strategic infrastructure for economic and social development. And, further, to understand the government's support for structural transformation of the economy, and economic development.

The answer is perhaps forthcoming in Saint Lucia's budget 2024/2025; and, as in previous years, Taiwan has always been a major player in budgetary support. Without Taiwan , Saint Lucia's government financing is kaput and, by extension, the social/entertainment funding for Independence 45 fireworks. Many can expect a spectacular display.

Moreover, with all of Taiwan's financing over the many years of diplomatic relations, Saint Lucia's foreign policy and economic planning have not seen it fit to develop a national development strategy for sustainable growth and some degree of self-reliance.

Developmental initiatives

On November 6, 2023 , the government of Saint Lucia received grant funding of more than 3.9M from Taiwan to support eight bilateral cooperation projects.

The list of bilateral cooperation projects are quite attention-grabbing of the government of Saint Lucia's inability to provide“ run of the mills operational and service to its people ,” consequential to choked-up thinking and regressive policy .

According to OPM, “ This significant funding from Taiwan will support a range of critical initiatives, including :

1)“Equipment for Transport Division” for the department of infrastructure, ports and transport;

2)“Refurbishment of National Cultural Center” for the ministry of tourism, investment, creative industries, culture and information;

3)“Solarization of Fisher Co-operative Societies” for the ministry of commerce, manufacturing, business development, cooperatives and consumer affair;

4)“Cemetery Expansion” for the department of housing and local government;

5)“Saint Lucia Tourism Awards“The Gimies”” for the ministry of tourism, investment, creative industries, culture and information;

6)“Security Controlled Access/Security System Upgrade” for the ministry of the public service;

7)“Procurement of Containers for Customs” for the ministry of finance;

8)“Procurement and Installation of Inventory Software and CCTV” for the ministry of finance.”

Taiwan continues to provide useful assistance to St Lucia, says Prime Minister Philip Pierre in his New Year's address delivered on January 7, 2024 ,“ the government and People of Taiwan have continued to provide useful assistance to the People of Saint Lucia for which we are grateful. ”

Meanwhile, the political theatre that continues to reveal the 'genie in a bottle' – Taiwan continues to serve Saint Lucia with distinction, while the actions and utterances of certain characters serve as pawns for China and politically motivated misinterpretations that will not deter Taiwan.

“The benefits of Saint Lucia's continuing cooperation with Taiwan,” need more than smiling faces, bragging rights and cheerleaders accepting grants and donations.“Our people and our communities” must relate to national development via a national development strategy.

Taiwan can Help! Taiwan is Helping!

