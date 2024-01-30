PM Meets Iraqi Businesswomen

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani met with a group of Iraqi businesswomen at the weekend, affirming the government's determination to support women in business.

Al-Sudani said that reforms in the financial and banking sectors have prioritised supporting the business sector for women and providing employment opportunities for Iraqi women in the private sector.

He emphasized that the business environment in Iraq is not easy, involving bureaucracy and corruption, but said these challenges will not deter the determined approach to change this situation.

He underscored that securing job opportunities for women depends largely on the development of women's business communities and providing them with necessary facilities. Al-Sudani confirmed that the Supreme Council for Women will hold its first meeting soon, along with the Private Sector Development Council, which will allocate a significant part of its activity to women.

In parallel, he highlighted that the prosperity of the private sector, combating corruption and bureaucracy in state departments, will pave the way for entrepreneurship and create renewed opportunities in the Iraqi market for both women and men. This will be achieved through sustainable development based on solid foundations of financial, economic, and banking reforms.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani listened to the input of businesswomen, addressing the main obstacles they face in their work, in addition to their proposals and diverse activities in the business sector.

(Source: PMO)

