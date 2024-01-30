(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Victory Clean Energy Inc's (OTC: VYEY) subsidiary H2 Energy Group Inc., a leading provider of Affordable Sustainable TrueGreen HydrogenTM, and Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of Native American communities, are pleased to announce their new venture in Northern California.

Through this project, H2 Energy Group will work with Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring Affordable TrueGreen HydrogenTM to Native American communities and Disadvantaged Communities in the area. H2 Energy Group will provide completely Sustainable TrueGreen HydrogenTM technology and expertise to help these communities transition to Sustainable energy sources and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the effort to combat climate change and improve the lives of Native American and Disadvantaged Communities everywhere. H2 Energy Group is committed to working with Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to create a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring clean energy to Native American communities," said Jim McGinley, CEO of H2 Energy Group. "We believe that everyone should have access to Affordable and Sustainable TrueGreen HydrogenTM, and this project will help us make that a reality."

"This partnership with H2 Energy Group is an exciting opportunity for our organization and the communities we serve," said Jeremy Hayward, President of Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation. "We are committed to working with H2 Energy Group to bring clean, reliable energy to our communities and create a brighter, more sustainable future."

H2 Energy Group and Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation will work together to identify and implement TrueGreen HydrogenTM production and distribution projects in Native American and Disadvantaged Communities. They will also engage with local leaders and community members to ensure that the projects directly benefit the needs and goals of the communities they serve.

This partnership is just one of the many ways that H2 Energy Group is working to create a truly Sustainable future for all. The company is committed to deploying its TrueGreen HydrogenTM technology directly in collaboration with organizations like Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring the social and economic benefits of Affordable TrueGreen HydrogenTM to underserved communities.

SOURCE Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation