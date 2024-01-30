France Beauty And Personal Care Market Growth Fueled By Organic Product Demand Set To Rise - Analysis And Forecast For 2023-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Beauty Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest market analysis report on the France Beauty and Personal Care industry is now available, revealing key insights into the market's growth trends and forecasts from 2023 to 2028. With an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.39%, the sector is expected to increase from a valuation of USD 11.29 billion in 2023 to reach USD 12.10 billion by 2028. This growth is largely driven by the rising consumer preference for organic and natural beauty products.

A marked shift towards environmentally-friendly products and innovative packaging solutions has been observed, catalyzing growth within the French market. The sector is also experiencing a notable surge in online sales of beauty and personal care products, following global e-commerce trends.

Natural and Organic Products Spearheading the Market Trends



Recent data highlights the critical role of skincare products, consistently accounting for a substantial share of color cosmetics revenue in France. Fueled by an increasing awareness of the potential effects of synthetic chemicals, consumers are turning towards natural and organic alternatives, with many selecting brands based on their natural formulations and transparent ingredient sourcing.



Demand for high-performance, long-lasting, and clean deodorants is on the rise, with several companies launching new products imbued with plant-inspired and luxurious botanical ingredients.

Skincare brands are capitalizing on the trend, as evidenced by Typology's recent introduction of two natural deodorants to its body care lineup, enhancing consumer choices with scents such as Bergamot Green Mandarin and Rose Vanilla.

Oral Care Segments Witness Significant Growth



Oral care in France is predicted to see significant growth, with heightened consumer awareness around dental hygiene promoting an increase in the demand for related products. Innovations in the market, such as electric toothbrushes and natural oral care products, are meeting the elevated standards of French consumers.

The advent of products like Bioseptyl's toothpaste stick, made with 100% natural ingredients, underscores the growing preference for eco-friendly and natural oral hygiene solutions. The product's design also reflects the values of sustainability and convenience favored by modern consumers.

Competitive Landscape and Market Players



The competitive landscape in the French beauty and personal care market is highly dynamic, with major international and domestic players continually innovating to maintain or enhance their market positions. Brands such as L'Oréal Group, Procter & Gamble Company, Estée Lauder Companies, and others, vie for consumer attention through quality products, advanced formulations, and strategic marketing efforts.

Online retail channels are increasingly leveraged by companies as a means to expand market reach and facilitate consumer access to products, fostering a more connected and accessible beauty and personal care market in France.

This market analysis is a comprehensive resource for stakeholders within the industry, offering in-depth insights into the France Beauty and Personal Care Market's current state and projected trajectory.

