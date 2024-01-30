Universal Music Group Agreement With Tiktok To Expire On January 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA MONICA, Calif., and

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group

N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announces today that its agreement with TikTok is set to expire on January 31, 2024.



The companies have not agreed to terms for a new agreement and upon expiration of the current agreement, Universal Music Group, including Universal Music Publishing Group, will cease licensing content to TikTok and TikTok Music services.

An Open Letter to the Artist and Songwriter Community - Why We Must Call Time Out on TikTok

