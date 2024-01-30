Mintable's Utility NFT Service Mintology Proves A Success Following Singapore Comic Con 23' Scavenger Hunt Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SINGAPORE, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mintable , the Singapore-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, deployed its B2B utility-NFT gasless minting service, Mintology , in a partnership with Singapore Comic Con, as its official NFT provider for SGCC 23, which ran from the 9th to the 10th of December 2023.



Singapore Comic Con attendees were able to participate in collecting a series of free NFTs in a scavenger hunt hosted by Mintology, working in partnership with Supercharge, which provide a Web3 platform that facilitated the scavenger hunt, offering an interactive, mission-based adventure for attendees.”



By offering free NFT wallets to attendees who participated in the scavenger hunt, Mintology was able to use missions to drive attendees to targeted booths at the event, encouraging participants to populate specific parts of the convention hall relating to the scavenger hunt.



The Official Singapore Comic Con NFT Photo Booth was run via the Mintology platform, where participants could claim NFT images which featured the official branding of Singapore Comic Con. Attendees also had the opportunity to take pictures with cosplayers from 'Pause For A Cause' at the NFT Photo Booth, with 40% of the proceeds from the additional NFT photo packages going towards Mintology's official beneficiary, Caregiver's Alliance Limited.



Singapore Comic Con is an event committed to the use of cutting-edge technology and the latest innovations, making its incorporation of NFTs through its collaboration with Mintology, a perfect fit for the event. Both projects were a success, with the scavenger hunt selling out of prizes on both days, demonstrating the impact NFTs can have at large-scale events – adding substantially to the attendee experience.



Zach Burks, CEO and Founder of Mintable commented:“Singapore Comic Con is known as a central hub for those invested in innovative digital solutions that incorporate the latest technology. We are proud to have played a meaningful role in Singapore Comic-Con 2023, with our projects proving that NFTs have more utility than just being collectibles. We look forward to working with Singapore Comic-Con again for future events.”



Faith Teo, CEO and Founder of Supercharge said:“We are pleased to have partnered with Mintology and Singapore Comic Con to provide the gamification elements of the NFT scavenger hunt, addressing the often-overlooked need for meaningful fans and audience engagement in traditional events. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and look forward to further collaborations.”



About Mintable



Mintable is an NFTs-as-a-service provider built for simplicity, security, and trust by a team of experienced leaders, backed by international investors. Established as an NFT marketplace attracting more than 100,000 creators a month, Mintable is pioneering profound new uses for NFTs, as products, services, contracts, guarantees, and more, in collaboration with household-name organisations and brands from across the US, Europe and Asia. Mintable's expertise, acquired from its time at the forefront of early adoption, has helped it to reforge the NFT into a multi-dimensional digital utility with wide-ranging, everyday applications for new media, gamification, digital identities, loyalty programs, ticketing, authentication, certification, and more.



About Supercharge



Supercharge is a Web3 platform that enable creators to create engaging community, leveraging the power of AI, DAO, and Gamification tools. Our platform is uniquely designed to elevate fan participation, transforming it into rewarding experiences. United by Supercharge, creators and fans can forge a path of shared growth, opening a world of opportunity, collaboration, and boundless possibilities.





