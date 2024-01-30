Orbital Outpost X Names Negar Feher As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CEO Leading Transition from R&D to Commercial Adoption

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Orbital Outpost X, INC (OOX), a start-up developing technologies for space and terrestrial applications, announces Negar Feher has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Feher brings over 20 years of leadership experience in established and early-stage aerospace companies. Her career has included management and technical positions at Maxar, Lockheed Martin, Momentus, and SpaceRyde. She has a proven track record in scaling startups to commercial operations, served as a catalyst for early revenue generation while introducing new products and solutions to the marketplace, and securing key partnerships enabling exponential growth and diversification in each of her roles.

"Negar's experience in shaping innovation, sparking growth, and driving profitability energizes and elevates our team," said Jose Alonso, Chairman of Orbital Outpost X. "With her leadership, we look to accelerate a suite of key enabling technologies that are designed to enable orbital outposts such as space stations, fuel depots, and more. Importantly, these innovative technologies also boast use cases here on Earth."

OOX is applying the latest technology best practices to bust the paradigm of long production times, single-use applications, and significant costs that gatekeep access to commercial space infrastructure projects. Our goal is to ease the burden of space construction by creating modular and standardized components that can accelerate our customers go-to-market strategies. These technologies have been conceptualized to allow new market verticals to thrive in space following in the footsteps of SpaceX and the other space pioneers that are democratizing space. With automation at the center of the company's suite of products, both its hardware and software solutions are powered by AI, XR and cutting-edge proprietary techniques and processes that fit the needs of not only the space marketplace but also have numerous terrestrial use cases as well.

"Orbital Outpost X's fresh approach to tackling the technology adoption gaps in space has truly captivated my interest and I couldn't think of a better equipped team to join than this one" said Negar Feher, CEO of the company. "The team's modular, additively manufactured space station components built using digital twins and XR simulation software will fundamentally change the way humans interact with the space environment physically and in the metaverse, enabling 10X cost reductions in component development. I can't wait to bring these products to market to create universal technology standards, and ultimately unleash the potential of the space economy."

The Silicon-Valley based space technology startup has previously received venture funding from Space Infrastructures Ventures and has performed government contracts for customers such as NASA. Customers include both commercial space operators, terrestrial technology companies and government space agencies.

To receive updates from Orbital Outpost X, sign up here . Follow the company on X and LinkedIn .

About Orbital Outpost X:

Orbital Outpost X, Inc. is a space start-up developing technologies for space as well as terrestrial industries. The suite of cutting-edge technologies includes software and hardware products that will significantly reduce time to market and improve margins for customers, while also improving performance of high-tech systems both in space and here on Earth. OOX is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif.

SOURCE Orbital Outpost X