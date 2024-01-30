Europe Human Identification Market Projected To Grow, New Analysis Highlights Forensic And Paternity Identification Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Human Identification Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Product (Assay Kits and Reagents, Instruments and Others), By Application, By Technology, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe Human Identification Market is set to experience significant growth, marking a 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This market expansion can be attributed to advanced technological innovations and robust demand for forensic and paternity identification applications.

Technological Advancements Drive Growth in Human Identification

The adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) technologies has drastically increased, providing more detailed and higher resolution forensic DNA data than traditional Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) techniques. This has led to a faster turnaround in obtaining accurate answers in forensic analysis, contributing to the market expansion.

Market Segmentation and Regional Dominance

The market is sorted into multiple segments, including forensic laboratories, research centers, assay kits, and reagents. Forensic applications dominate the application segment due to increased efficiency within the criminal justice system, as evidenced by the DNA match rates reported by the U.K. Government. With a notable focus on Germany and the United Kingdom, these countries lead the regional market, driven by government policies and advancements in genetic testing for rare diseases.

Forensic Laboratories lead as a primary end-user within the market.

Paternity identification emerges as a vital application alongside forensic DNA analysis.

Instruments and assay kits remain essential products fuelling the market expansion. The adoption of advanced technologies in Polymerase Chain Reaction and Next-Generation Sequencing escalates market innovation.

Country-Specific Insights

The analysis delves into country-specific data, with Germany maintaining market dominance and other prominent regions like France and the United Kingdom expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

The newly added market analysis report provides valuable insights for stakeholders within the Europe Human Identification Market. Market trends, emerging sectors, technology advancements, and detailed regional analyses shape the landscape for users, policymakers, and business leaders alike. This report is poised to be an invaluable resource for those seeking to understand and harness the future trajectory of the human identification market in Europe.

With the current trends and technological advancements, the future of the Europe Human Identification Market looks promising as it gears up to play a crucial role in shaping forensic science and genetic analysis.

