Ryfe Restaurant Announces New Location In Moorestown, NJ Opening March, 2024

MOORESTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITES STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ryfe Bar and Restaurant, renowned for its delicious burgers, seafood, and the warm ambiance of a neighborhood pub, is excited to announce the opening of its new location in Moorestown, New Jersey. This marks the second outlet for the acclaimed eatery, following its successful establishment in Atlantic City.Located in the Moorestown Mall, the new Ryfe promises to bring its signature casual yet vibrant dining experience to the community. Patrons can look forward to the same award-winning culinary delights that earned Ryfe accolades such as OpenTable's Diner's Choice Award 2023 and Restaurant Guru's Excellent Seafood 2023.The new venue will feature a full-service restaurant, a lively bar, and an event space, catering to a variety of dining and social needs. Highlighting its commitment to exceptional dining experiences, Ryfe will offer special chef tasting menus, allowing guests to savor a range of expertly crafted dishes.In addition to its outstanding cuisine, the restaurant will host periodic live entertainment, adding an extra layer of excitement to the Moorestown dining scene. This blend of fine food, vibrant atmosphere, and entertainment is set to make Ryfe a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike."We are thrilled to expand our presence to Moorestown and bring our unique dining experience to this vibrant community”, said John Murphy, owner of Ryfe and Moorestown resident. "Our goal is to create a space where people can enjoy great food, great drinks, and great company in a welcoming environment."Ryfe's commitment to quality and community has made it a beloved destination in Atlantic City, and the new Moorestown location is poised to continue this tradition of excellence. Ryfe plans to open its doors in March, 2024. The exact opening date and further details about the launch will be announced soon.For more information, please contact:John Murphy...

