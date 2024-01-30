UAE Influencer Praises Qatar's 'Safety And Security' After Rolex Retrieved

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A social media influencer from the United Arab Emirates went viral after he revealed that a Rolex watch belonging to his friend had been retrieved and kept for him by the Doha Metro management.

In a series of video snaps uploaded to Snapchat, the influencer said that his friend had left behind a“very expensive” Rolex watch in the Doha Metro restrooms.

The influencer titled his video in an in-text caption in big letters 'The safety and security of the State of Qatar.”

He explained that they went out, watched an AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 match, came back and inquired about the watch at a Doha Metro station.

The Emirati influencer further said that he was shocked to find out that the watch was actually there, and that it had been kept safe by the management.

After retrieving the watch, the UAE social media personality asked about the person who had found the Rolex, to which he was told that it was the cleaner.

He met with the Doha Metro staff and thanked him personally for his kind deed.