China Probiotics Market Set For Strong Growth, Forecasted CAGR Of 12.46% Through 2028

The latest market research, analysing trends and developments in the China probiotics sector, highlights an optimistic growth trajectory for the industry through the year 2028. This comprehensive analysis shines a spotlight on the factors contributing to the expansion of the probiotics market in China and underscores the pivotal role played by health awareness and strategic industry partnerships.

According to the research, the China probiotics market, valued at US$10.738 billion in 2021, is anticipated to surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.46% , reaching a market size of US$24.425 billion by 2028. This growth is underpinned by the rise in consumer health consciousness and an increased understanding of the clinically proven benefits provided by probiotics.

The market is witnessing a significant uptick in demand from millennials and Generation Z, driven by burgeoning awareness of gut health and the availability of probiotic products. These demographic groups are actively seeking out functional foods and dietary supplements that support overall well-being, reinforcing the market's upward trend. Additionally, with urbanization on the rise and the expansion of the middle class in China, the stage is set for a notable increase in probiotic sales.

Recent collaborations, such as the partnership between Sinopharm and Probi in March 2021, illustrate the strategic moves shaping the industry and expanding the market in China. These collaborations are paving the way for the introduction of premium probiotics ranges to Chinese consumers.

The aging population in China is creating a conducive environment for the probiotics market, as older demographics seek solutions to age-related health issues. Data indicates that the section of the population over the age of 65 is growing, with the World Bank reporting a 4.3% increase from 2021. As such, the market for human probiotic supplements is predicted to register steady growth.

Market key developments such as the launch of PanTheryx's digestive health and TruBiotics® probiotic line in China in September 2022, exemplify the dynamism of the market. The segmentation of the market is detailed as follows:



Type



Lactobacillus



Streptococcus



Bifidobacterium



Spore Formers

Others

Form



Liquid

Dry

Application



Functional Food and Beverages



Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

End-User



Human Animal

The market research offers an in-depth analysis of the factors fuelling the growth of the probiotics industry in China. It provides valuable insights for businesses, health professionals, and consumers interested in the evolving landscape of functional foods and health supplements. The increasing demand and favorable market conditions suggest a robust future for the probiotics market in China.

