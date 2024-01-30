South Korea Protective Clothing Market On The Rise: Forecasted Growth And Trends Through 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Protective Clothing Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the South Korean protective clothing market reveals significant growth potential from 2023 to 2028. The insightful research publication, recently added to our website, details projected increases in market size fueled by heightened safety regulations and dynamic sectorial demands.
Safety Regulations Propel Market Expansion
In an era prioritizing worker safety, the South Korean protective clothing landscape experiences robust expansion. Stringent governmental mandates for manufacturers and importers of household goods demand strict adherence to protective gear specifications, propelling industry growth forward.
End-User Industry Demands Surge: Drivers of Market Evolution
The oil and gas, manufacturing, and chemical sectors demonstrate significant demand upticks. Innovations within the healthcare industry bolster market dynamics.
The evolution of South Korea into a leading oil refining powerhouse goes hand in hand with rising necessities for protective attire. Coupled with the nation's strides in healthcare innovation, as evidenced by its upward trajectory in the World Index of Healthcare Innovation, the sector's demand for protective clothing is set to soar.
Crude Oil Import Influx Catalyzes Growth
South Korea's fourth-place status as a global crude oil importer signifies the expansive needs of its oil and gas industry. The import of crude oil from major trade partners yields a direct correlation to the upsurge in protective clothing requisites across relevant industries.
Chemical Industry's Steady Uptake
The chemical sector's need for protective clothing is forecasted to continue its steady climb. High-performance apparel is not a luxury but a necessity to safeguard against hazardous chemicals, promoting sustained market growth.
Corporate Embrace of Protective Measures
Modern industries necessitate comprehensive protective strategies to mitigate health risks stemming from hazardous environments. Employers are now increasingly turning to chemical protective gear (CPC) to shelter their workforce, fueling market revenue gains.
From protective garments designed for chemical spill response to innovations offering biological hazard protection, industry-leading product developments contribute to this upward market trend.
Market Key Developments
Innovative partnerships, such as those between global EHS software providers and personal safety divisions, underscore the market's committed trajectory towards enhanced worker safety through connected technology.
Market Segmentation Insights
The research publication offers a granular segmentation of the market, covering key categories such as:
Flame Retardant Apparel Chemical Defending Garment Cleanroom Clothing Mechanical Protective Clothing Limited General-Use Clothing
It further delves into various end-user industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and government, providing a comprehensive outlook on the market's multifaceted dimensions.
For industry stakeholders, policymakers, and investors, this publication signifies an essential resource for navigating the rapidly growing South Korean protective clothing market landscape.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 90
| Forecast Period
| 2021 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
| $201.44 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $275.08 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.5%
| Regions Covered
| South Korea
Companies Mentioned
Honeywell International Inc. 3M ANSELL LTD. Kimberly Clark Corporation KameLo by Isla Global, Inc.
