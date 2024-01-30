Expert Marketing Advisors Celebrates Strong 2023 With Client Growth And Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Success driven by client and agency partner growth, strategic investment and integrations

- Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing AdvisorsREDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Expert Marketing Advisors , the essential marketing alliance for brands inspiring customer experiences, announced its 2023 company growth and strong performance driven by client and agency partner growth. These achievements come along with the close of a strategic investment and integration with award-winning tech marketing consulting firm, Espresso B2B Marketing . As the standard for B2B marketing services, Expert Marketing Advisors added 19 new clients in 2023 to now serve more than 70 clients globally, while increasing the company's specialized experts and deepening the talent bench. The firm also completed a new website refresh and was recognized for seven new awards including recognition from Global Business Leaders Magazine, The Silicon Review, and Redwood City Awards.“As businesses continue to transform, marketing needs to evolve their approach and explore how AI is revolutionizing the way marketing needs to work,” said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors.“The investments we made in 2023 across the business and talent bench have laid the foundation and enabled our team to start leaping into the next generation of marketing. Our expanded portfolio of services and increased expertise in key marketing areas put us at the forefront to help our clients make this change – all while providing the same level of excellence and personalized attention, they have come to expect from us over the past 7 years.”Expert Marketing Advisors offers a full portfolio of services to accelerate marketing leads and ROI, including●sales enablement●account-based marketing●marketing messaging●event support●asset creation●marketing campaigns●branding & design●press relations●analyst relations●internal communications●social media management●operations management●online reputation management●tech stack integrations and data maintenance●strategy●ghostwriting●marketing programs●web development●SEO●SEMThe firm also has partnerships with domain expertise across multiple areas such as Martech integration and paid acquisition and continues to build out its ecosystem with new strategic partners like ZoomInfo to help clients accelerate their business goals.Kehl said, "We are excited to take our clients' businesses to new heights this year, and we look forward to new opportunities to work with even more partners who share our aspirations of becoming an extension of our clients' team.”About Expert Marketing AdvisorsExpert Marketing Advisors provides businesses with the partnership needed to quickly tackle the biggest marketing challenges with unmatched industry talent to inspire customer experiences. The firm continues to evolve its expertise across its portfolio of services including digital marketing, website design, social media, press and analyst relations as well as SEO and SEM to deliver even more impactful results for our clients.To learn more about Expert Marketing Advisors, visit here, or reach out to ....

