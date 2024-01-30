Decisionwise Releases 2023 Employee Engagement Top Performer Award Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Annual Employee Engagement Award Recognizes Organizations That Have Achieved Outstanding Levels of Employee Engagement

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DecisionWise , a global leader in helping transform organizations through employee feedback for 20+ years, has released today the winners of its 2023 Employee Engagement Top Performer Award. Organizations were selected based on the results of employee engagement surveys conducted in 2023. Those that placed in the top 10% of organizations for each respective company size achieved the award.“Each year DecisionWise has the opportunity to work with hundreds of organizations in multiple disciplines and geographies. As we have over the past decade, we recognize organizations that excel in creating an effective employee experience ,” stated Dr. Tracy Maylett, CEO of DecisionWise.“Even in a time when overall employee engagement has taken a dip across the board, these organizations have shown they prioritize the employee experience and recognize the impact their people have on overall effectiveness, productivity, and success of the organization.”The following organizations received this year's award:Less than 1,000 employees: Providence Child Development Society, NCCPA, Icon Medical Network, Medicus Healthcare Solutions, RLI, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Council for Professional Recognition, Avocados for Mexico, Explorer Pipeline, Nu Calgon, WeStreet1,000 – 4,999 employees: Point72, Ashton Woods Homes, Abiomed, TechnoServe, Beazley Insurance Company, Pathfinder International, Community Services Group5,000+ employees: Maricopa Community Colleges, Niagara Bottling Inc, Extended Stay America

