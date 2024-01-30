Collaborative Practice California Launches The 3Rd Divorce With Respect Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

Collaborative Practice California is leading a nationwide effort to promote Collaborative Divorce called Divorce With Respect Week.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL ) is once again this year leading a nationwide effort called Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024. This is the 3 rd annual Divorce with Respect WeekTM and will be held March 4 through 8. Collaborative Divorce professionals from CPCAL will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand the divorce process and options for how to divorce.“We think this is a great opportunity for those facing divorce to ask questions about the divorce process”, said Kathy Campbell, president of CPCAL.“Not only can someone talk to an attorney, but they can also talk with divorce coaches and divorce financial professionals for additionalinformation.”CPCAL professionals will offer free consultations to residents of California from March 4-8. To book a consultation, visit . While on the website you canalso learn more about Collaborative Divorce. Those outside of California can also visit the website to find a Collaborative Divorce professional or group near them.Collaborative Practice California is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to using a team-based approach to handling a divorce in a more peaceful and respectful way. CPCAL is leading Divorce With Respect WeekTM as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.Visit for more information about Collaborative Divorce in California.

