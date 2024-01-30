Viasat Sets February 6, 2024 For Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc.

(NASDAQ: VSAT ), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 after the market closes, via a letter to shareholders posted to the

Investor Relations

section of its website. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or +1 (646) 307-1963 internationally and reference the conference ID 6857849.

The live webcast will be available on Viasat's

Investor Relations

website and will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

