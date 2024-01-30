Kostin, EU Ambassador Discuss Cooperation In War Crimes Investigation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova at a meeting with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin stressed that the rule of law is a key value for the EU.
She said this in a post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“Always good to connect with Andriy Kostin, Ukraine's Prosecutor General. We collaborate across many areas from war crimes investigations to reform of prosecutors offices. Rule of law is a key EU value where Ukraine gets our full support,” Mathernova said. Read also:
As reported, on January 19, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Oleksiy Kuleba met with members of the EU Delegation to Ukraine to discuss to discuss the continued decentralization reform.
Photo: Х / Katarina Mathernova
