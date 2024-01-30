Ukrainian, Czech Pms Discuss Possibility Of Joint Arms Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and the Czech Republic, Denys Shmyhal and Petr Fiala, discussed the possibility of joint production of arms and ammunition and agreed to hold a joint meeting between the two governments.

Shmyhal said this in a post on his Facebook page , Ukrinform reports.

The heads of government also discussed the enhancing of cooperation between Ukrainian and Czech defense companies.

“We are consolidating our efforts on the eve of the EU summit. We expect a positive vote in favour of the new financial support mechanism Ukraine Facility,” Shmyhal noted.

PMabout EUR 50B from EU: All 27 countries tentatively agree to support programme

He thanked

the Czech Republic for supporting initiatives, especially the Peace Formula, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

As Ukrinform reported, in November, Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová said that the Czech army's stockpiles had been depleted, while the state continues to issue licenses for military material to Ukraine.

Photo: Facebook / Denys Shmyhal