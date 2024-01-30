At Least Six Enemy Uavs Attack Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv region came under an air attack - the enemy launched at least six drones at the region.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"Hits were recorded in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched at least six enemy UAVs at the region. Damage was caused to civilian infrastructure," the post reads. Read also:
Enemy attacks two communities in Kharkiv
region with Iskander missiles
Information about the victims is being clarified. Emergency services have arrived at the scene, Syniehubov noted.
Earlier, the regional governor warned residents of Kharkiv and the region about the threat of an attack by enemy drones.
