Russian Soldier Sentenced To Life For Shooting Two Residents Of Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian soldier who shot civilians in April 2022 in the temporarily occupied village of Haivoron, in the Chernihiv region, was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this to Ukrinform.

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Nizhyn District Prosecutor's Office, the Bakhmach District Court found the Russian serviceman guilty of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Article 28(2), Article 438(1), 438(2) of the Criminal Code). He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

It was established that on April 1, 2022, Russian servicemen, located in the village of Haivoron, illegally deprived three residents of their liberty.

They held people in the basement for several hours.

Then the accused, in a prior conspiracy with other Russian military personnel, took the men out of the basement. He let the oldest of them go, and took the other two to the bushes and shot them with automatic weapons.

