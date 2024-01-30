Partisans Discover Kalibr Missile Storage Sites In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian partisans have discovered Kalibr missile storage sites in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Ukraine's Atesh partisan movement said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Our agents conducted reconnaissance north of the Sukharna Bay and discovered warehouses with ammunition. Kalibr missiles and other types of weapons are likely stored in the said warehouses," the post said.

The partisans also saw several cargo vehicles.

"Atesh agents have scouted hundreds of objects in occupied Crimea and continue their work. We pass on the information we receive about the occupiers to the Defense Forces of Ukraine and, as a result, these objects become targets for missile strikes," Atesh said.